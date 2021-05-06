Effingham County Jail reported the following jail bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Trent A. Wilson, 51, Effingham, May 4 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Wilson was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Joshua T. Burger, 19, Edgewood, May 4 on charge of burglary to a church. Burger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kody D. Lankford, 22, Dieterich, May 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Lankford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brandi L. Dehart, 23, Shumway, May 4 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dehart was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy L. Pidigo, 38, Charleston, May 5 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Pidigo was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham City Police arrested John R. Feldhake, 62, Shumway, May 6 on an Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no harvest license for ginseng and charges of possession of less than five grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Feldhake was given a notice to appear in court on the Fayette County warrant and a notice to appear in Effingham County court for the meth possession and paraphernalia charges.
- Effingham County Deputies arrested Vincente Sixto Moreno, 24, Effingham, May 6 on a charge of domestic battery. Moreno posted $500 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Brandon C. Neville, 31, Altamont, May 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court. Neville posted $200 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Skyler L. Roley, 24, Mason, May 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of accumulation of garbage or junk. Roley posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham County Deputies arrested Dylan K. McDaniel, 31, Edgewood, May 6 on an Effingham County warrant fro failure to appear in court on the original charge of domestic battery with physical contact. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham City Police arrested Nathan L. Schaefer, 27, Effingham, May 6 on a charge of battery. Schaefer was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
