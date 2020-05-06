The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:58 p.m. May 4 west of the intersection of Washington and 2nd, a vehicle driven by Ruth A. Myers, 81, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Agustin Angel, 45, Effingham.
- At 11:37 a.m. May 5 at 1505 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Christopher M. Demetreon, 36, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Travis R. Voelker, 43, Altamont.
- Lisa M. Vahling, 60, Teutopolis, was cited May 4 for retail theft.
- Kaleb A.J. Godert, 19, Effingham, was cited May 4 for trespassing.
- Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham, was cited May 4 for trespassing.
