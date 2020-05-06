Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Michael K. Castrenez, 28, Marion, Indiana, May 5 on two counts of aggravated battery. Castrenez was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John M. Long, 35, Effingham, May 5 on an Effingham County warrant for manufacturing/distribution of a look-alike substance. Long was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley N. Tappan, 24, Effingham, May 5 on charge of domestic battery. Tappan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Carter Kistler, 21, Watson, May 5 on charge of domestic battery. Kistler was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ray L. Budde, 32, Decatur, May 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft/unauthorized control of property valued between $10,000 and $300,000. Budde posted $425 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.