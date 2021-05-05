The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:21 p.m. May 3 north of the intersection of Brentwood and Willow, a vehicle driven by Judy K. Deal, 72, Robinson, rear-ended a sanitation truck operated by Jacob A. Pruemer, 26, Teutopolis.
- At 6:56 a.m. May 5 west of the intersection of Park and Kagay, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Andres Flores-Martinez, Effingham.
- At 3:55 a.m. May 3 east of the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Laura L. Carr, 77, Detroit, MI, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation light pole.
- Tia J. Piotrowski, 25, Teutopolis, was cited April 30 for retail theft.
