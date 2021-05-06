Effingham County Jail reported the following jail bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Trent A. Wilson, 51, Effingham, May 4 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Wilson was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Joshua T. Burger, 19, Edgewood, May 4 on charge of burglary to a church. Burger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kody D. Lankford, 22, Dieterich, May 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Lankford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brandi L. Dehart, 23, Shumway, May 4 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dehart was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy L. Pidigo, 38, Charleston, May 5 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Pidigo was given notice to appear and released.
