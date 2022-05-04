The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 5:05 p.m. April 27 at the intersection of Banker and Douglas, a vehicle driven by Whitney J. Shonk, 23, Shumway, struck a vehicle driven by Jeffery J. Hembree, 35, Xenia.
At 3:04 p.m. April 28 at 1301 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Tracy L. Mayhaus, 50, Altamont, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Chazz A. Lindsey, 24, Marshall. Mayhaus sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. No citations.
At 4:55 a.m. May 2 north of the intersection of Banker and Professional Park, a vehicle driven by Paula M. Dugic, 53, Watson, struck a deer.
At 12:24 p.m. May 2 at 1507 W. Fayette, a semi driven by Melanie L. Johnson, 40, Cedar Lake, IN, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Adam L. Nale, 33, Walkerton, IN.
At 8:46 a.m. May 3 at the intersection of Mulberry and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Sarah N. Yoder, 35, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Julie R. Welton, 51, Effingham.
