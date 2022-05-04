Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham city police arrested Keith M. Rogers, 22, Brownstown May 3 on charge of domestic battery. Rogers posted $300 and was released.
Effingham city police arrested Blake A. Hildebrand, 34, Louisville, May 4 on charges of resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to real property. Hildebrand was given notice to appear on local charges and transported to Clay County.
Effingham city police arrested Bryan K. Jones, 36, Effingham, May 4 on charge of domestic battery. Jones was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kellie R. Roberts, 26, Vandalia, May 4 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Roberts was transported to Clay County.
Effingham County deputies arrested William C. England, 55, Mt. Vernon, May 4 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft/deception of between $500 and $10,000. England was transported to Fayette County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.