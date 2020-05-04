The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:48 p.m. April 26 at the intersection of Maple and Clinton, a vehicle driven by Alec W. Finley, 23, Effingham, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by William E. Wright, 48, Toledo. Finley was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 3:50 p.m. April 30 at the intersection of Banker and Clark, a vehicle driven by Patricia B. Kinkelaar, 81, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Larry W. Chamberlain, 63, Effingham.
- Amber R. Caudill, 22, Teutopolis, was cited April 28 for driving without lights when required.
April 29, 2020
- David L. Carter, 62, Hillsboro, was cited April 29 for possession of methamphetamine, obstructing justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of adult-use cannabis in motor vehicle
