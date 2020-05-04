Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alyssia R. Lee, 22, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, May 3 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Lee was in custody at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Javon Jermil Fluker, 23, Chicago, May 3 on charges of aggravated fleeing/eluding police, resisting a peace officer, improper use of registration, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, criminal damage to government-supported property, violation of minimum speed, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless conduct. Fluker was given a notice to appear and released.
