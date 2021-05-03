The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:52 p.m. April 24 at the intersection of Charlotte and Rickelman, an unknown vehicle entered into the lane of travel of a vehicle driven by Michael P. Slane, 43, Effingham, causing Slane’s vehicle to swerve off the roadway to avoid a collision. Slane’s vehicle traveled through and caused damage to a yard at 813 W. Rickelman, struck and damaged an Effingham City street sign and culvert, then continued into and caused damage to a yard at 811 W. Rickelman.
- At 11 a.m. April 30 south of the intersection of 4th and National, a North Clay CUSD No. 25 bus driven by Chelsea R. Ruholl, 31, Farina, backed into a motorcycle operated by Jankee S. Patel, 35, Effingham.
- At 3:46 p.m. April 30 north of the intersection of Banker and Four Seasons Drive, a vehicle driven by Paula D. Rector, 65, Johnsonville, sideswiped a motorcycle operated by Erica N. Holt, 33, Neoga. Holt sustained injuries but refused treatment. Rector was ticketed for improper lane usage and failure to signal when required.
- At 9 a.m. May 3 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Andrea M. Brenner, 27, High Ridge, MO, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Seth P. Deuser, 25, Brentwood, MO.
- Lesly A. Flach-Smith, 25, Effingham, was cited May 2 for speeding and expired registration.
- Reuben L. Mooschekian, 25, Effingham, was cited May 2 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Darrell J. Lewis, 23, Craigsville, WV, was cited April 28 for battery.
