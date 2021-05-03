Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham County deputies arrested Michael Coleman, 37, Mason, May 2 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Coleman posted $4,000 and was released.
  • Joseph Allen Jr., 25, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was transported to the jail May 2 on an Effingham County petition to revoke warrant for cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Osbaldo Fabian Gabriel, 20, Effingham, May 2 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal consumption of alcohol. Gabriel was given notice to appear and released.
  • Altamont police arrested Austin M. Wilderman, 20, Mulberry Grove, May 2 on a Bond County warrant for violation of an order of probation. Wilderman posted $500 and was released.
  • Altamont police arrested Ryan J. Beccue, 29, Altamont, May 3 on charges of domestic battery and assault. Beccue was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested James T. Davis, 29, Effingham, May 4 on Effingham County warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of criminal trespass to land and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Kyla Renee Hubbard, 26, Olney, May 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Hubbard was given notice to appear and released.

