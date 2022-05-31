Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Rodney Houser, 35, Effingham, May 29 on an Effingham County warrant for driving while license revoked. Houser posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested James Steuernagel, 30, Effingham, May 29 on charge of retail theft less than $500. Steuernagel was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Cassandra A. Rogers, 38, Newton, May 29 on Jasper County attachment for contempt. Rogers posted $100 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Ayleen C. Cheung, 21, Mattoon, May 29 on charges of driving while license suspended and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property over $500. Cheung was given notice to appear on the new charges and posted $375 on the warrant and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kyle J. Young, 32, Effingham, May 29 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Young was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jan Carlo Dominguez Molina, 27, Chicago, May 30 on charges of violation of order of protection, no valid license or permit and towing vehicle improperly. Dominguez Molina was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Andrew J. Dahlsad, 28, Urbana, May 30 on charges of burglary to vehicle and criminal trespass to vehicle. Dahlsad was in jail at last check.
