Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Everett E. Elledge, 37, Altamont, May 28 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Elledge was taken to Clay County.
- Illinois State Police arrested Eugene R. McNeal Jr., 33, Memphis, Tennessee, May 28 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, unlawful possession of ammo by a felon, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. McNeal Jr. was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested William David Brann, 37, Vandalia, May 29 on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass. Brann was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 22, Effingham, May 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of sex offender failure to report change of address or employer. Nettles was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Todd B. Aaron, 33, St. Elmo, May 29 on new charge of driving while license revoked and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Aaron was given a notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.