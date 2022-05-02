The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:16 a.m. April 26 at 1203 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah J. Gidcumb, 25, Mason, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michael L. Rambo, 58, Decatur.
- At 8:33 p.m. April 26 at 109 W. Mt. Vernon, a vehicle driven by Alondra S. Perez, 20, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Evelyn Legg, Effingham. Perez was ticketed for No Valid Driver’s License.
- At 9:47 a.m. April 29 at 904 Temple, a bus driven by Patsy M. Whipple, 53, Mason, struck and damaged an awning owned by Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center.
- At 2:09 p.m. April 29 south of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Judith B. Dorn, 75, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Beau R. Schuette, 26, Effingham.
- Mario A. Reardon, 44, Atwood, was cited April 30 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
Amber D. Handegan, 33, Greenville, was cited April 29 for No Valid Driver’s License and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
