The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 5:16 a.m. April 26 at 1203 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah J. Gidcumb, 25, Mason, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michael L. Rambo, 58, Decatur.
  • At 8:33 p.m. April 26 at 109 W. Mt. Vernon, a vehicle driven by Alondra S. Perez, 20, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Evelyn Legg, Effingham. Perez was ticketed for No Valid Driver’s License.
  • At 9:47 a.m. April 29 at 904 Temple, a bus driven by Patsy M. Whipple, 53, Mason, struck and damaged an awning owned by Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center.
  • At 2:09 p.m. April 29 south of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Judith B. Dorn, 75, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Beau R. Schuette, 26, Effingham.
  • Mario A. Reardon, 44, Atwood, was cited April 30 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

  • Amber D. Handegan, 33, Greenville, was cited April 29 for No Valid Driver’s License and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Tags

Trending Video