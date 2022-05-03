Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather R. Miller, 46, Mason, May 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Fayette County warrant for attachment for contempt. Miller was given notice to appear on both warrants and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeffrey J. Myers, 29, Effingham, May 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and theft of less than $500. Myers was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Cody J. Sapp, 37, Altamont, May 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of dumping garbage, trash or refuse. Sapp was released on a $3,500 recognizance bond.
- Teutopolis police arrested Scott F. Waldhoff, 56, Teutopolis, May 1 on charge of driving while license revoked. Waldhoff was given notice to appear and released.
- Christopher W. French, 34, Newton, began serving May 2 a two-day sentence for contempt of court.
- Zachary Houser, 32, Shumway, began serving May 2 a three-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Karl J. Jean, 42, Taylorville, May 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Jean was in jail at last check.
