Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Rusty J. Weber, 36, Teutopolis, May 27 on charge of disorderly conduct. Weber was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kerry J. Kline, 35, Effingham, May 27 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle. Kline was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Danette M. Frey, 47, Effingham, May 27 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to property. Frey was taken to Coles County.
- Eric W. Lewis, 44, Effingham, began serving on May 27 180-day sentence for driving while license revoked.
- Joshua A. Stout, 44, Effingham, began serving on May 27 a 48-hour sentence on Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Altamont police arrested Charles Z. Moseley, 32, Altamont, May 28 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Caroline A. Snell, 46, Effingham, May 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to pay probation fees. Snell posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jonathon L. Zerrusen, 18, Effingham, May 29 on charge of reckless driving. Zerrusen posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kevin G. Urrutia, 18, Effingham, May 29 on charge of reckless driving. Urrutia posted $200 and was released.
