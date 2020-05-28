The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:43 a.m. May 20 at 1203 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Judy P. Cox, 77, Tower Hill, struck a vehicle driven by Nikita S. Burry, 21, Strasburg.
- At 9:27 a.m. May 21 150 feet north of the intersection of S. Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Marjorie E. Wiessing, 77, struck a vehicle driven by Anna E. Deck, 19, Effingham.
- At 2:27 p.m. May 21 at the intersection of E. Fayette and S. Third, a vehicle driven by Jarrett S. Austin, 29, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kevin G. Meyer, 46, Effingham. Austin was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
- At 3:22 p.m. May 21 at 120 W. Jefferson, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Adam M. Miller, Effingham.
- At 8:11 p.m. May 26 at the intersection of 4th and Santa Monica, a vehicle driven by Kelsey M. Webb, 21, Dieterich, struck a deer.
- Joshua S. Travis, 18, Newton, was cited May 26 for retail theft.
- Joshua D. Mayberry, 27, Watson, was cited May 26 for driving while license revoked and trespassing.
- Jimmie J. Hickman, 28, Effingham, was cited May 26 for no valid driver’s license.
- A 14-year-old from Effingham was cited May 27 for curfew violation.
