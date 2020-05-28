Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Zachary A. Massie, 27, Altamont, May 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court, disorderly conduct, and Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to property. Massie was given a notice to appear on the Effingham County warrant and released to Jasper County authorities.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tanner D. Loy, 19, Watson, May 27 on charge of delivery of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid registration and no taillights. Loy was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.