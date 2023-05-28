Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brandon Knott, 32, St. Peter, May 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with no valid driver’s license.
- Altamont police arrested Derek Britz, 39, Altamont, May 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth manufacturing materials.
- Illinois State Police arrested Keith Clevenger, 32, Kankakee, May 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, improper lighting and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Abie Whipple, 29, LaClede, May 27 on charges of speeding, improper tail lights and driving while license suspended.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Juan Domingo, 36, no address, May 27 on charge of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.
- Altamont police arrested Dylan Bovay, 39, Effingham, May 27 on charges of operating a vehicle with no registration and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
- Illinois State Police arrested Bobby Ashford, 55, Rochester, New York, May 27 on charges of speeding, no driver’s license and Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance.
