The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 10:42 a.m. May 14 at 215 N. Banker, a vehicle driven by Marlene K. Ruholl, 56, Dieterich, struck a utility pole.
  • Daniel M. Langham, 18, Effingham, was cited May 24 for trespassing.

  • Corey W. Cochran, 40, Charleston, was cited May 24 for driving under the influence and illegal transportation of alcohol.

  • Kendrick A. Jackson, 26, Effingham, was cited May 25 for disobeying a stop sign.

Tags

Recommended for you