The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:42 a.m. May 14 at 215 N. Banker, a vehicle driven by Marlene K. Ruholl, 56, Dieterich, struck a utility pole.
- Daniel M. Langham, 18, Effingham, was cited May 24 for trespassing.
Corey W. Cochran, 40, Charleston, was cited May 24 for driving under the influence and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Kendrick A. Jackson, 26, Effingham, was cited May 25 for disobeying a stop sign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.