The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:53 p.m. May 23 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a semi driven by Charlton Carrender, 54, Reno, NV, struck an Illinois Department of Transportation traffic signal pole, causing the traffic signal to fall onto Carrender’s trailer. A semi driven by Rodney D. Henderson, 48, Columbus, IN, failed to see the traffic signal extending from Carrender’s trailer and struck the traffic signal.
At 1:24 a.m. May 25 at 1500 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jia Dong, Effingham.
At 5:18 p.m. May 25 at 2911 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Shelby M. Hanes, 23, Ellisville, MO, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Bryan J. Dorris, 46, Watson. Hanes sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Kaylee D. Rosson, 20, Effingham, was cited May 23 for Battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.