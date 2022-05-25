The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 6:53 p.m. May 23 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a semi driven by Charlton Carrender, 54, Reno, NV, struck an Illinois Department of Transportation traffic signal pole, causing the traffic signal to fall onto Carrender’s trailer. A semi driven by Rodney D. Henderson, 48, Columbus, IN, failed to see the traffic signal extending from Carrender’s trailer and struck the traffic signal.

  • At 1:24 a.m. May 25 at 1500 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jia Dong, Effingham.

  • At 5:18 p.m. May 25 at 2911 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Shelby M. Hanes, 23, Ellisville, MO, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Bryan J. Dorris, 46, Watson. Hanes sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.

  • Kaylee D. Rosson, 20, Effingham, was cited May 23 for Battery.

