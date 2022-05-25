Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Erika N. Standley, 37, Shelbyville, May 24 on charge of burglary. Standley was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Altamont police arrested Harry E. Martin, 42, St. Elmo, May 24 on charge of violation of order of protection. Martin posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jessica D. Reed, 42, Effingham, May 24 on Washington County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed was transported to Washington County.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jaret M. Alwardt, 20, Effingham, May 24 on charges of driving while license suspended and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of battery. Alwardt was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Eric B. Walters, 32, Neoga, May 24 on charge of disorderly conduct. Walters posted $250 and was released.
- William G. Hess, 57, Effingham, began serving on May 25 a five-day sentence for reckless driving.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Reece R. Wells, 26, St. Elmo, May 25 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Wells was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 42, Wheeler, May 25 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful restraint. Koonce was given notice to appear by Jasper County and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Misty L. Koonce, 40, Wheeler, May 25 on charge of possession of controlled substance. Koonce was in jail at last check.
