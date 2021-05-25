The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1 p.m. May 14 at 608 S. Willow St., an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Edward Wilson, 86, Newton.
- At 4:44 p.m. May 16 at the intersection of Fayette and Maple, an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Dylan J. Lonngren, 20, Effingham.
- At 6:57 p.m. May 18 at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Kaleb A. Godert, 20, Effingham, left the roadway and struck a curb. Godert sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Godert was cited for motor vehicle theft, felony criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 1:17 a.m. May 19 on East Fayette Avenue and the Salt Creek Bridge a vehicle driven by Samantha L. Welker, 24, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 1:24 p.m., May 19 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Tanner M. Postin, 23, Flora, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dakota D. Krampe, 20, Neoga, causing Krampe’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Pedro A. Carrillo, 19, Effingham.
- At 12:59 p.m. May 21 at 1310 S. Banker St., a vehicle driven by Katelyn N. Homann, 30, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Judith B. Dorn, 74, Effingham.
- At 4:53 p.m., May 23 at 304 East Wernsing a vehicle driven by Jeramy C. Hoffman, 45, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Dean Walden, Effingham.
- At 9:10 a.m., May 24, east of the intersection of Jaycee and Raney a vehicle driven by Dylan P. Bushur, 21, Sigel, rear-ended a vehicle driven by James M. Ashley, 38, Watson.
- At 1:34 a.m. May 21 at 1701 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by KLLM Transport Services.
- Trevor L. Colclasure, 25, Effingham, was cited May 21 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
