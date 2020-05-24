- Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Jeremy Christy, 21, Mason, was sentenced May 21 to three years in Illinois Department of Corrections for grooming.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, May 21 for violating an order of protection. Pinkerton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jessica M. Hite, 20, Stewardson, May 23 on charges of adult possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle by a passenger and obstructing identification. Hite was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jamal M. Harris, 19, Charleston, May 23 on charges of manufacturing or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis, Cumberland County warrant for criminal trespass to residence, violation of bail bond and battery/physical contact. Harris was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kaden R. Dedman, 23, no address listed, May 23 on charges of improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, driving while license revoked, obstructing identification and home invasion. Dedman was in jail at last check.
