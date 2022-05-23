The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:25 a.m. May 19 south of the intersection of Banker and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Cheyenna M. Lustig, 19, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Marilyn K. McCollum, 76, Beecher City. Both drivers sustained injuries and sought treatment at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Lustig was transported by ambulance and McCollum was transported by private vehicle. Lustig was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
At 4:41 p.m. May 17 at the intersection of 4th and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Michael L. Kollman, 45, Neoga, drove into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Adam C. Butts, 38, Effingham. The force of the impact caused Kollman’s vehicle to overturn and two riding lawn mowers, which were unsecured on a trailer that Kollman’s vehicle was towing, were thrown into a yard owned by Donna Jones, Effingham, resulting in damage to the yard. The trailer also struck and damaged a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham. Butts sustained injuries but refused treatment. Kollman was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
At 10:40 a.m. May 20 at 210 N. Banker, a vehicle driven by Archie D. Landreth, 83, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Steen Voyles, Mode.
- At 8:13 p.m. May 23 at the intersection of Fayette and Willow, a vehicle driven by Gene E. Bridges, 85, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Douglas L. Slater, 40, Effingham. Bridges’ vehicle continued to travel across the roadway, over two curbs, and left the roadway before coming to rest in a parking lot. Bridges was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- Carlos J. Macias Garcia, 21, Louisville, was cited May 20 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Amanda M. Sprague, 40, Effingham, was cited May 22 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
