Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Shane M. Hall, 40, Effingham, May 23 on charge of criminal damage to property over $500. Hall was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 31, Edgewood, May 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan K. McDaniel, 32, Edgewood, May 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Danette M. Frey, 47, Effingham, May 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to land. Frey was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, May 23 on charges of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver between 30 and 499 grams, improper display of registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and no valid driver's license. Anderson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cody A. Jones, 40, Edgewood, May 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to report address or employment change and Fayette County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Effingham, May 23 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Ellis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jessie M. Ring, 33, Westfield, May 23 on charges of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver meth and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Ring was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaylee D. Rossen, 20, Effingham, May 23 on charge of battery. Rossen posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew J. Dahlsad, 28, Urbana, May 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Dahlsad was in jail at last check.
