Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony A. Lucy, 49, Mason, May 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated possession of between two and five stolen firearms. Lucy posted $575 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Enrique Ramirez Mendoza, 35, Effingham, May 21 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver’s license, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol. Mendoza was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffery L. Durbin, 27, Beecher City, May 22 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of forgery/issue/deliver document. Durbin was given notice to appear on the new local charges and taken to Fayette County.
- Effingham city police arrested Rashan A. Anderson, 22, Newark, New Jersey, May 22 on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at more than $25,000, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice. Anderson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alton J. Stone, 24, Switz City, Indiana, May 22 on charges of domestic battery and interference with domestic violence report. Stone was in jail at last check.
