The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:49 p.m. May 18 at the intersection of Clark and Banker, a vehicle driven by Kelby B. Simmons, 31, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Brittany L. Loy, 23, Watson.
- At 3:10 p.m. May 18 north of the intersection of Fayette and Willow, a vehicle driven by Jonnah V. Grove, 28, Wheeler, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Glen O. Webb, 45, Effingham.
- At 8:57 p.m. May 19 at the intersection of 4th and Temple, a vehicle driven by Blaze A. Hartke, 20, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Keyara J. Tolch, 18, Dieterich. Hartke was ticketed for failure to yield.
