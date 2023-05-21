Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis D. Adams, 44, Decatur, May 19 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and driving while license revoked.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David E. Mathes, 57, Decatur, May 19 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of catalytic converter without title or license.
- Robert J. Wesselman, 46, Effingham, reported to jail May 19 to begin serving a six-year sentence for possession of meth in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
- Effingham city police arrested Larry J. Rine, 60, Teutopolis, May 19 on charge of retail theft.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Riley D. Funneman, 18, Wheeler, May 19 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Macy R. Funneman, 21, Wheeler, May 19 on Effingham County original warrant for three counts of forgery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyler J. Rogers, 26, Newton, May 19 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft with intent to control between $500 and $10,000, driving while license revoked and Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Seth A. McElroy, 31, Farina, May 20 on charge of driving under the influence.
- Illinois State Police arrested Billie D. Thacker, 38, Mattoon, May 20 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathaniel S. Sparks, 32, Beecher City, May 20 on charge of criminal trespass to property.
- Illinois State Police arrested Kory T. Inskeep, 32, Watson, May 21 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
