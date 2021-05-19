Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Teutopolis, May 18 on charges of assault and violation of bail bond. Niemeyer posted $2,400 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dillon C. Cagle, 25, Leroy, May 18 on Vermillion County warrant for failure to appear in court for plea agreement. Cagle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Lucas P. Green, 27, Robinson, May 18 on Jasper County warrant for domestic battery. Green posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shane J. Bohn, 47, Effingham, May 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Bohn was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James N. Ullrich, 47, Effingham, May 19 on charge of operating a bicycle on roadway at night without a front light, improper lane usage, disobeying a traffic control device, resisting a peace officer, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing or eluding and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting. Ullrich was in jail at last check.
