The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:10 a.m. May 16 north of the intersection of Jaycee and Banker, a tire and wheel came off of a vehicle driven by Thomas W. Ferenbacher, 31, Louisville, and struck a parked vehicle owned by Daryl Gilbert, Beecher City.
- A 17-year-old from Effingham was cited may 12 on three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.
- Shannae E. Weaver, 40, Effingham, was cited May 14 for domestic battery.
- Kaleb A.J. Godert, 19, Effingham, was cited May 15 for trespassing.
