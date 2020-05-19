Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Brian E. Toops, 35, Effingham, May 17 on charge of domestic battery. Toops posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amber N. Mesnard, 33, Kinmundy, May 18 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of contraband in a penal institution. Mesnard was given a notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.