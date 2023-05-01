Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Carly D. Bowman, 31, Effingham, April 30 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy E. Finfrock, 63, Effingham, April 30 on charge of possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph A. Sowell, 36, Teutopolis, April 30 on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer, domestic battery and two counts of damage to state-supported property.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brenden T. Barger, 25, Watson, May 1 on charges of fleeing or eluding police, unlawful possession of title, driving while license suspended, speeding 77 miles per hour in 55 mph zone, disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham city police arrested Justin A. Bannick, 37, Effingham, May 1 on charge of battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stephanie N. Hollinshead, 41, Mason, May 1 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, operating vehicle with suspended registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham city police arrested Keyshawn D. O’Quinn, 27, Effingham, May 1 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct and new charge of disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.