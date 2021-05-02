Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Mackenzie P. Ledbetter, 22, Effingham, April 30 on charge of domestic battery. Ledbetter was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin W. Higgs, 26, Mason, April 30 on charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault. Higgs was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeffery J. Myers, 28, Effingham, May 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Myers was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler A. McGill, 28, Indianapolis, May 1 on a Marion County, Indiana, warrant for possession of narcotic drug and battery. McGill was in jail at last check.
- Roy L. McKinney, 66, Altamont, began serving May 1 a 10-day sentence for driving while license revoked.
- Effingham city police arrested James H. Macaluso, 42, Effingham, May 1 on Fayette County warrant for felon in possession or use of a weapon or firearm, unlawful possession of another’s credit card and retail theft. Macaluso was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Myles A. Whitaker, 32, Altamont, May 1 on charge of domestic battery. Whitaker was in jail at last check.
