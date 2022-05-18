The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 3:04 p.m. north of the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Anne Harrison, 91, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Leo G. Galloway, 79, Newton.

  • At 8:21 p.m. May 16 at 3007 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Regan R. Hopper, 19, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Logann P. Mayfield, 18, Effingham.

  • At 8 a.m. May 17 at the intersection of Temple and Willow, an unknown vehicle backed into a vehicle driven by Robin L. Bierman, 66, Effingham.

  • Matthew L. Budde, 35, Effingham, was cited May 17 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

