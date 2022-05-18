Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 46, Shumway, May 17 on charge of criminal trespass to property. He was also served a Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Wiseman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Reece R. Wells, 26, St. Elmo, May 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Wells was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Andrea R. Aanes, 37, Effingham, May 17 on charge of possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Aanes posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jade Jurgens, 30, Champaign, May 17 on charge of violation of an order of protection. Jurgens was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel R. Rizo, 46, Effingham, May 18 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Rizo posted $325 and was released.
- Brian D. Kennett, 57, Bingham, began serving May 18 a 48-hour sentence for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Effingham city police arrested Katlynn M. Rhodes, 28, Altamont, May 18 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringe, operating a vehicle when registration is suspended for no insurance and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Rhodes was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony A. Brown, 24, Effingham, May 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Fayette County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Brown posted $825 on Effingham County warrant and $1,075 on Fayette County warrant and was released.
