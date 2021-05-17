The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:30 a.m. May 15 at 115 E. Jefferson, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Esperanza A. Escobar, Effingham.
- At 5:59 p.m. May 15 at 414 W. Franklin, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Clarissa A. Tegenkamp, Effingham.
- At 11:17 a.m. May 13 at the intersection of Henrietta and Edgar, a vehicle driven by Brandon C. Neville, 31, Altamont, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jayme L. Godert, 43, Altamont. Neville was ticketed for possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, failure to yield, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 10 a.m. May 14 north of the intersection of Keller and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by George I. Lutz, 74, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Brandon S. Tingley, 26, Effingham. Tingley sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 12:51 p.m. May 14 at the intersection of Fayette and 5th, a vehicle driven by Kolin M. Matthews, 19, Casey, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Janice R. Johnson, 53, Effingham.
- At 3:34 p.m. May 15 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Carla J. Durre, 59, Louisville, struck and damaged a sign with a concrete base owned by Walmart. The impact caused Durre’s vehicle to then strike and damage a second sign, also owned by Walmart.
- Toni C. Arnone, 64, Newton, was cited May 6 for retail theft.
- Ashley M. Loy, 30, Effingham, was cited May 14 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Shango L. Butler, 48, Chicago, was cited May 15 for failure to change lanes adjacent to stationary emergency vehicle (Scott’s Law Violation).
- Alexander E. Thoele, 20, Effingham, was cited May 15 for disobeying traffic control device.
Jeremy R. Jackson, 34, Clinton, IN, was cited May 14 for driving while license suspended.
Dakota J. Binder, 23, Effingham, was cited May 17 for failure to signal when required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.