The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 9:30 a.m. May 15 at 115 E. Jefferson, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Esperanza A. Escobar, Effingham.
  • At 5:59 p.m. May 15 at 414 W. Franklin, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Clarissa A. Tegenkamp, Effingham.
  • At 11:17 a.m. May 13 at the intersection of Henrietta and Edgar, a vehicle driven by Brandon C. Neville, 31, Altamont, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jayme L. Godert, 43, Altamont. Neville was ticketed for possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, failure to yield, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • At 10 a.m. May 14 north of the intersection of Keller and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by George I. Lutz, 74, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Brandon S. Tingley, 26, Effingham. Tingley sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
  • At 12:51 p.m. May 14 at the intersection of Fayette and 5th, a vehicle driven by Kolin M. Matthews, 19, Casey, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Janice R. Johnson, 53, Effingham.
  • At 3:34 p.m. May 15 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Carla J. Durre, 59, Louisville, struck and damaged a sign with a concrete base owned by Walmart. The impact caused Durre’s vehicle to then strike and damage a second sign, also owned by Walmart.
  • Toni C. Arnone, 64, Newton, was cited May 6 for retail theft.
  • Ashley M. Loy, 30, Effingham, was cited May 14 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
  • Shango L. Butler, 48, Chicago, was cited May 15 for failure to change lanes adjacent to stationary emergency vehicle (Scott’s Law Violation).
  • Alexander E. Thoele, 20, Effingham, was cited May 15 for disobeying traffic control device.

  • Jeremy R. Jackson, 34, Clinton, IN, was cited May 14 for driving while license suspended.

  • Dakota J. Binder, 23, Effingham, was cited May 17 for failure to signal when required.

