Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested James David Jones, 31, Bonne Terre, Missouri, May 16 on charges of domestic battery and Francois County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated assault. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Security Transport brought Nathan R. Nelson, 44, of Apollo Beach, Florida, to the jail May 17 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft. Nelson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Xenia L. Montoya, 28, Dieterich, May 17 on an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court (inappropriate court conduct) on original charge of false alarm or complaint to 911. Montoya was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested James E. Drone, 56, Decatur, May 17 on charge of domestic battery. Drone was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brianna A. Larson, 23, Effingham, May 17 on charge of domestic battery. Larson was in jail at last check.
- Inmate Joshua A. Stout, 43, Marion, was served May 18 a Williamson County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Stout was in jail at last check.
- Inmate Jesse A. Horn, 25, St. Elmo, was served May 18 a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of threatening a public official. Horn was still in jail at last check.
