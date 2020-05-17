Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michelle J. Lissak, 24, Effingham, May 14 on charge of violation of an order of protection. Lissak was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary M. Houser, 30, Shumway, May 15 on charges of domestic battery and possession of meth. Houser was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Robert E. Lowrance, 18, Effingham, May 15 on charge of burglary to a motor vehicle. Lowrance was in jail at last check.
- Roy D. Bartels, 31, Shumway, began serving May 15 a 60-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cole J. Lowe, 22, Effingham, May 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Lowe posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony A. Brown, 22, Shumway, May 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Brown was given a notice to appear and released.
