Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bryce A. Ruholl, 21, Teutopolis, May 15 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Ruholl posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rebecca A. Myers, 38, Effingham, May 15 on charge of domestic battery. Myers was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Katie L. Krueger, 21, Effingham, May 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Krueger posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tuesday N. Flowers, 38, Altamont, May 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on suspended license. Flowers posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, May 15 on charge of retail theft. Pinkerston posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer M. Hazlett, 34, Altamont, May 16 on charges of domestic battery, possession of controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needle. Hazlett was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Carl A. Lamb, 54, Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, May 16 on Woodford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Lamb was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tiffany N. Crawford, 34, Strasburg, May 16 on charge of obstructing justice. Crawford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Salto, 36, Altamont, May 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Shelby County warrant attachment for contempt. Salto was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Frank T. Woodall, 39, Effingham, May 16 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Woodall was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Jesse S. Tucker, 27, Altamont, May 17 on charges of domestic battery and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Tucker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jusel Muniz Tosado, 35, Effingham, May 17 on charges of driving while license suspended. Muniz Tosado was in jail at last check.
