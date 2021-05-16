Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested James J. Nance, 53, Montrose, May 14 on charge of driving while license revoked and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of aggravated fleeing. Nance was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies and Effingham city police arrested Valek M. Bernahl, 21, Altamont, May 14 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of lost or mislaid credit or debit card. Bernahl was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis A. Durbin, 24, Effingham, May 14 on an Effingham County warrant for violation of bail bond. Durbin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon Neville, 31, Altamont, May 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of false report of offense, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, possession of meth and failure to yield while turning left. Neville was in jail at last check.
