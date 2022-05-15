Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Cheyenne N. Haston, 18, Teutopolis, May 13 on charge of burglary. Haston was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tasha M. Martin, 37, Stewardson, May 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to register new residence/school within five days. Martin posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Karen S. Knight, 47, DeSoto, May 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and Pike County bench warrant for aggravated driving under the influence. Knight was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis M. Tarrant, 43, Marion, May 13 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft. Tarrant was in jail at last check.
- Molly J. Brummer, 34, Effingham, began serving May 13 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Effingham, May 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Ellis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jacinda C. Florida, 22, Shumway, May 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Florida posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Erin T. Hannagan, 20, Effingham, May 13 on charges of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Hannagan posted $250 on the local charges and $575 on the Fayette County warrant and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Stephanie N. Dulaney, 36, Effingham, May 13 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Dulaney was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse D. Blain, 36, Effingham, May 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Blain posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skyler T. Houghton, 24, Mason, May 13 on charge of aggravated domestic battery. Houghton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jerry L. Brown, 44, Effingham, May 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Brown posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Levi B. Austin, 24, Effingham, May 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property less than $500. Austin posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Harold L. Marcellus, 61, Montrose, May 14 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Marcellus was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Camille M. Barnes, 49, Terre Haute, Indiana, May 14 on charge of driving while license revoked. Barnes posted $250 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Mark A. Davidson, 59, Altamont, May 14 on charges of driving while license suspended, DeWitt County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of an order of protection and Fayette County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Davidson was in jail at last check.
