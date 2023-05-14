Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffrey Handy, 35, Springfield, May 12 on an Effingham County original warrant for forgery.
- Effingham city police arrested Dayvon Daniels, 24, homeless, May 13 on charge of disorderly conduct for fake 911 call.
- Effingham County deputies served Amanda Spence, 54, Vandalia, May 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad checks, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of deceptive practice and Shelby County warrant for deceptive practice.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathaniel Sparks, 32, Shumway, May 13 on charges of theft and disorderly conduct.
- Effingham city police arrested Mark Smothers, 62, Bloomington, May 13 on charge of theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.