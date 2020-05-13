The Effingham Police Department released the following incident.
- At 4 p.m. May 11 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Eiche, a vehicle driven by Austin L. Smith, 19, Effingham, turned into the path of and struck by a vehicle driven by Daona R. Poe, 39, Watson. Passengers in Smith’s vehicle, Courtney M Rhodes, 18, Altamont, and Isaac D. Pizanowski, 17, Effingham, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Smith was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left and operating uninsured motor vehicle.
