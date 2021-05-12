The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 10:45 a.m. April 28 in the 1400th block of East Fayette, a vehicle driven by Rebecca G. Webster, 20, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Emily A. Wilhour, 41, Beecher City. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment.
• At 2:12 p.m. May 6 at 1305 North Keller Drive, a vehicle driven by Sierra D. Willis, 21, Altamont, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Bryan K. Jones, 38, Pana.
• At 11:31 p.m. May 7 south of the intersection of Keller and Marvon, a vehicle driven by Eldor E. Klitzing, 90, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by David C. Walters, 60 Effingham.
• At 12:15 p.m. May 7 at 1301 Thelma Keller, a semi driven by Nicholas A. Schaffer, 38, Oakhurst, struck and damaged a building owned by Crossroads Centers LLC.
• At 1:17 p.m. May 7 at the intersection of Banker and Austin, a vehicle driven by Lisa R. Rea, 28, Olney, sideswiped a vehicle driven by David N. Kinkelaar, 57, Sigel.
• John R. Feldhake, 62, Shumway, was cited May 6 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew D. Lavine, 33, St. Louis, MO, was cited May 9 for improper lane usage.
• Kayden Z. Anderson, 18, Effingham, was cited May 10 for driving while license suspended, no rear registration plate light and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
