The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Andrew S. Staley, 40, Flora, May 11 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Staley posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham City Police arrested Chrystina G. Archer, 19, Robinson, May 11 on a Johnson County, Kansas, warrant for felony theft. Archer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham City Police arrested Tammy J. Bradford, 47, Robinson, May 11 on a Hendricks County, Indiana, warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance. Bradford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham City Police arrested Harley R. Thomas, 28, Effingham, May 11 on a charge of driving while license suspended and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of meth and a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of concealing or aiding a fugitive. Thomas was given a notice to appear on the Effingham County charges and posted $325 for the Jasper County warrant.
- Effingham City Police arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Effingham, May 12 on a charge of battery, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of meth and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Niemeyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dalton G. Higgs, 26, Altamont, May 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of domestic battery and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Higgs posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Delois E. Butler, 56, Effingham, May 13 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Butler was given notice to appear and released.
