The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:35 a.m. May 8 at 815 S. Maple, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Joseph Bushong, Waltonville.
- At 6:14 p.m. May 9 at the intersection of Banker and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Andrew M. Knight, 26, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jonathan L. Dailey, 23, Louisville. Knight was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident
- At 9:36 p.m. April 30 south of the intersection of Calico and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Ronald L. Condron, 56, Effingham, left the roadway and struck a concrete bridge rail. Condron sustained injuries but refused treatment. Condron was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence, No Valid Driver’s License and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 3:45 p.m. May 6 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, an unknown vehicle turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kathryn C. Meyers, 72, Effingham.
- At 5:17 p.m. May 6 east of the intersection of Keller and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Camila C. De Oliveira Barbeta, 24, Altamont, backed into a vehicle driven by Anthony T. Benline, 40, Effingham.
- At 4:08 p.m. May 9 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a semi driven by Michael D. Little, 45, Detroit, MI, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the right lane and struck a vehicle in the left lane driven by Bethany M. Craig, 42, Neoga.
- At 10:03 a.m. May 10 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Christopher S. Marcelle, 60, Raleigh, NC, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Bondee N. Mansaray, 31, Southfield, MI.
- Calvin H. Myatt, 64, Effingham, was cited May 6 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
