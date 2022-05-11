Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kim J. Atkins, 44, Effingham, May 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Atkins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Logan B. Smith, 24, Dieterich, May 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft with intent to control between $500 and $10,000. Smith posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daron D. Jackson, 38, Effingham, May 10 on charges of battery, driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Jackson was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Munoz, 34, Effingham, May 10 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs. Munoz posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 27, St. Elmo, May 11 on a Fayette County warrant for possession of controlled substance. Worman was transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Danielle R. Pagel, 19, Altamont, May 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Pagel posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, May 11 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Anderson posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jusel Muniz Tosado, 35, Effingham, May 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid registration and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Muniz Tosado was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Mallorie E. Askew, 22, Effingham, May 11 on an Effingham County warrant for theft. Askew posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Johnny L. Sprous, 34, Kinmundy, May 12 on charges of driving while license suspended, improper display of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Sprous posted $250 and was released.
