Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Charles Spence, 31, Effingham, May 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
- Effingham city police arrested Michiah C. Brawner, 18, Decatur, Georgia, May 10 on charge of financial institution fraud.
- Effingham city police arrested Jakila M. Freeman, 20, Decatur, Georgia, May 10 on charge of financial institution fraud.
- Effingham city police arrested Victor D. Will, 31, Springfield, May 10 on charge of financial institution fraud.
