Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham city police arrested Nichole L. Lopez Galindo, 32, Effingham, May 9 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Lopez Galindo was given notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Dale A. Chapman, 57, Casey, May 9 on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and adult possession of cannabis by a driver. Chapman was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew A. Faught, 18, Dieterich, May 9 on charge of criminal damage to property over $500. Faught posted $300 and was released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Colby D. Coleman, 27, Pana, May 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, driving while license revoked, loud muffler and speeding. Coleman was given a notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas E. Merrifield Jr., 44, Pana, May 9 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Merrifield Jr. was given a notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Meredith N. Flanagan, 30, Geff, May 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Flanagan was given a notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor H. Donsbach, 18, Effingham, May 9 on charge of criminal damage to property over $500. Donsbach posted $300 and was released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Clayton M. Beavers, 31, Altamont, May 11 on a Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing ID. Beavers was given notice to appear by Richland County and released.

